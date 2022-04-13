This Team Reportedly Would Check Significant Box For Stephon Gilmore

NESN Logo Sign In

Free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore remains available on the open market, but continues to pique the interest of a number of NFL teams.

Gilmore visited with another potential suitor, the Indianapolis Colts, on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And based on the follow-up tweet from NFL Media colleague Mike Giardi, it seems the Colts offer one of the key aspects Gilmore is seeking.

“When I spoke to him at the start of free agency, Gilmore talked about how much he missed playing big games in January and February,” Giardi tweeted regarding the ex-New England Patriots cornerback. “With the way the Colts are built — to win now — they would seem to check off that important box.”

Indianapolis isn’t the only team that would check off the box, though. Gilmore reportedly attracted the interest of the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams while the Kansas City Chiefs, another team with plenty of playoff potential, also were in active communication late last month.

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, seems to be taking his time on choosing his next landing spot, but perhaps he finds his preferred location sooner rather than later.