Three Biggest Questions Facing Red Sox At Start Of 2022 MLB Season

Back in November, we posed four burning questions the Red Sox would be tasked with answering in the offseason.

To be fair, Boston did answer one of those questions by installing Trevor Story at second base. Yet with hours to go until the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, three of those questions still remain on the table.

Moving beyond concerns about Chris Sale and Bobby Dalbec, considering both of those situations seem to be, well, what they are at this point, here are three questions facing the Red Sox heading into 2022.

Will Trevor Story come as advertised?

The Red Sox have replaced the Kyle Schwarber experiment — when they tried to move a bonafide star in the outfield into an everyday first baseman — with the Story experiment, though this one figures to work out at least a little bit better.

Story, a longtime Colorado Rockies shortstop, has never played second base. But he’s “comfortable” with the arrangement, which he demonstrated not just with his words but by signing with the Red Sox in the first place. He was one of the top available free agents and could have had his pick of destinations.

It’s unclear exactly how long this arrangement will last, considering Story signed a six-year deal with Boston and the club’s existing shortstop, Xander Bogaerts, can opt out of his contract with the team following this season and try out free agency as a proven superstar. But for the time being, both middle infielders have expressed their excitement about the situation, with Bogaerts even recruiting his potential replacement in the run-up to Story’s signing.

This all seems promising off the field, but now it will need to translate to on-field success, too.