Three Reasons To Be Excited About 2022 Red Sox Season

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a lot to be excited about in the upcoming Boston Red Sox season.

Boston kicks off its season Friday afternoon as the team heads to New York to face the Yankees on Opening Day. The two sides originally were set to open the new campaign Thursday, but inclement weather forced the game to be postponed a day.

The Red Sox are looking to follow a season when they made it to the American League Championship Series and were just two games from going to the World Series.

Here are the reasons we came up with to be excited about the 2022 Red Sox season.

First season of Trevor Story

After signing a six-year, $140 million deal, Story will be the second baseman for the Red Sox in 2022. The two-time Silver Slugger bolsters an already-strong Red sox lineup that could be argued as a top-10 offense in Major League Baseball. Story has totaled 35 or more home runs twice in his career while also totaling at least 20 stolen bases in three seasons. His plus-fielding ability may only get better with his switch to second as well.

The dual-threat second baseman can be a game-changer for the Red Sox and it will be a welcome sight for fans to watch him launch baseballs out of Fenway Park in 2022 and beyond.

Continued development for Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock

Houck is locked into the starting rotation to kick off the season. The 25-year-old’s stuff passes the eye test to be a long-term option for the Red Sox as long as he can put it together. Following another offseason of working on his third pitch and learning to combine his pitches more, 2022 can be Houck’s best season to date. Having a guaranteed spot in the rotation should help him too after shifting between the majors and Triple-A along with the rotation and bullpen nonstop last season.