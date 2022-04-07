He’s Back! How Tiger Woods Performed In First Round Of 2022 Masters

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods is back.

Not only did Woods return to the course Thursday for his first round of competitive golf since being seriously injured in a car crash in February 2021. He also performed very well, given the circumstances, and just might be a factor this weekend at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods shot a 1-under 71 in the first round of the 2022 Masters, a performance that left him three strokes behind leader Cameron Smith upon returning to the clubhouse.

A standing ovation for Tiger Woods on No. 18 ?



In his first round of competitive golf since the car crash that nearly took his right leg, Woods finished 1-under. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BytIlyzZN6 — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2022

It wasn’t a dominant round by Woods, who’s won the green jacket five times in his illustrious PGA Tour career, but there was a time not long ago when it was unclear whether he’d ever walk again, let alone thrive on golf’s biggest stage. To finish the round is an accomplishment in and of itself. To be firmly in the mix after 18 holes is simply amazing.

“For the day, to end up in the red, I’m right where I need to be,” Woods told ESPN after the round, his first official 18 since November 2020.

Woods finished Thursday with three birdies and two bogeys, shooting a 36 on the front nine and a 35 on the back nine. There were some hiccups, both off the tee and in his approach to the green, but Woods was strong with the putter and ultimately navigated the course with poise.