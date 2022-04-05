Tiger Woods Plans On Playing Masters And Believes He Can Win

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods is going to give it a go.

The most famous golfer in the world plans to tee it up this weekend for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, he told reporters Tuesday at a press conference.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” he said. “I’m going to play nine holes tomorrow. My recovery has been good. I’ve been excited with how I recovered each every day. That’s been the challenge … We’ve got another day of nine more holes and then comes game time.”

Woods hasn’t played a competitive tournament since the 2020 Masters. He nearly lost his right leg in a single-car crash last February and has been working relentlessly to rehab all his injuries over the last year-plus. Woods said he feels good, but he really wanted to test how he could recover over the course of a tournament.

“It’s just a matter of what my body is able to do the next day and the recovery,” he said.

“If everything went well, my surgeons gave me a chance. My PTs and surgeons all said I could do this again. It’s up to me to determine the pain.”

There has been no shortage of hype about Woods’ potential return. It became clear he believed he had a chance when he made a trip to Augusta last week to play a practice round. Woods also showed up Sunday to play an additional practice round and followed that up with another walk around the property Monday.