Titans Trade Star Wideout A.J. Brown To Eagles For Picks In NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles acquired A.J. Brown. Well, kind of.

The Eagles traded the 18th overall selection as well as the 101st overall pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown.

Brown, a second-round pick in 2019, was holding out of the Titans’ voluntary offseason activities while the sides worked on a contract extension. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Wednesday reported that “the feeling is very much that Brown will be with the Titans long term.”

Well, life comes at you fast.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown got a four-year, $100 million extension.

With the 18th pick, the Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks. Interestingly enough, ESPN’s broadcast offered a pro comparison of Brown.

The trade for an active player was the second of the night as the Baltimore Ravens traded Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 pick.