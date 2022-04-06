Tom Brady’s ‘Man In The Arena’ Receives Sports Emmy Nominations

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has a knack for contending for titles off the football field.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s latest documentary series, “Man in the Arena,” was nominated for two 2022 Sports Emmy awards, The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday. “Man in the Arena” is up for the Outstanding Documentary Series award.

“Man in the Arena” also garnered a nomination in the Outstanding Editing – Long Form category.

Religion of Sports, a media company Brady co-founded, teamed up with ESPN, 199 Productions and NFL Films to produce “Man in the Arena,” a 10-part series in which Brady discusses the biggest milestones in his legendary NFL career. Viewers can stream “Man in the Arena” on ESPN+.

The Sports Emmys will take place May 24 in New York City.

If “Man in the Arena” wins Sports Emmys, it would mark the second time a Brady production has claimed such hardware, joining “Tom Vs. Time,” which won in 2019 in the Outstanding Serialized Sports Documentary category.