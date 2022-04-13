Tom Brady Gives Phone Number To Bucs Teammate With Text Message Prank

NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Wirfs has protected Tom Brady for two seasons now, but prior to Tuesday, the stud offensive tackle didn’t have the quarterback’s phone number.

Wirfs, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro, revealed as much while meeting with the media Tuesday. The 23-year-old, who the Buccaneers selected with the 13th overall pick in 2020, felt he “wasn’t there yet” with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady evidently caught wind of Wirf’s revelation and gave the Iowa product his digits, but not before executing a little prank. In his initial text to Wirfs, Brady pretended to be someone inquiring about the former’s car warranty.

Wirfs might have been the odd man out on Tampa Bay’s offensive line when it came to having Brady in their contact list. We know Ryan Jensen has the QB’s phone number, as Brady reportedly informed the center about his NFL comeback prior to sharing the news with the public.