Tom Brady Has Message For Mass. Native Veronica Burton After WNBA Draft Selection

NESN Logo Sign In

Massachusetts native Veronica Burton had her dream come true Monday night when selected in the first round of the 2022 WNBA Draft, and then received a pretty awesome congratulatory message from a well-known New England legend.

Tom Brady, who played two decades with the New England Patriots, called to offer the Newton, Mass. native some kind words after the Northwestern product was drafted No. 7 overall by the Dallas Wings.

“Congrats to you,” Brady said. “I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother, and just know I’m always cheering you from afar. I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career.”

Burton, the daughter of current WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton and granddaughter of former Boston Patriot Ron Burton, reacted to the message like so many New Englanders would.

“Man, that was Tom Brady, the GOAT, the Greatest Player of All-Time wishing me a congratulations,” she exclaimed in a video tweeted out by her sister, NFL Network’s Kayla Burton. “That means more than anything. He’s the best.”

You can watch the video here.

Burton, who attended Newton South High School, won three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards while at Northwestern.