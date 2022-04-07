NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Nearly Joined Dolphins After Bucs Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady nearly took his talents to South Beach.

Rumors connecting Brady to the Miami Dolphins initially cropped up during his 40-day “retirement” and have persisted in the weeks since his return. In fact, a recent report indicates the Dolphins pursued the superstar quarterback when he was a free agent in 2020.

But ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Thursday offered the most definitive report yet, detailing a situation that almost resulted in Brady claiming a minority stake in the Dolphins as well as becoming their starting quarterback. The snag? Brian Flores’ lawsuit, in which he accuses Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of attempting to create a financial incentive to tank. Flores also accuses the Dolphins and other NFL franchises of various forms of racial discrimination.

From Florio’s report:

When Tom Brady retired on February 1, his next move already was coming into focus. Per multiple sources, Brady eventually would have been introduced as a minority owner of the Dolphins. The announcement would have been made as soon as the following week, which was the week that preceded the Super Bowl.

When we reported on February 28 that the Dolphins had planned to pursue a Sean Payton/Tom Brady package deal, the Dolphins privately acknowledged that they had contacted the Saints about the possibility of hiring Payton. As to Brady, the Dolphins privately acknowledged that there had been discussions about Brady becoming a minority owner of the team.

Then came the Brian Flores lawsuit. Filed (coincidentally or not) the same day Brady retired, the litigation resulted in the plug being pulled on the Payton/Brady plan.