NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Nearly Joined Dolphins After Bucs Retirement

Tom Brady nearly took his talents to South Beach.
Rumors connecting Brady to the Miami Dolphins initially cropped up during his 40-day “retirement” and have persisted in the weeks since his return. In fact, a recent report indicates the Dolphins pursued the superstar quarterback when he was a free agent in 2020.
But ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio on Thursday offered the most definitive report yet, detailing a situation that almost resulted in Brady claiming a minority stake in the Dolphins as well as becoming their starting quarterback. The snag? Brian Flores’ lawsuit, in which he accuses Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of attempting to create a financial incentive to tank. Flores also accuses the Dolphins and other NFL franchises of various forms of racial discrimination.
From Florio’s report:
When Tom Brady retired on February 1, his next move already was coming into focus. Per multiple sources, Brady eventually would have been introduced as a minority owner of the Dolphins. The announcement would have been made as soon as the following week, which was the week that preceded the Super Bowl.
When we reported on February 28 that the Dolphins had planned to pursue a Sean Payton/Tom Brady package deal, the Dolphins privately acknowledged that they had contacted the Saints about the possibility of hiring Payton. As to Brady, the Dolphins privately acknowledged that there had been discussions about Brady becoming a minority owner of the team.
Then came the Brian Flores lawsuit. Filed (coincidentally or not) the same day Brady retired, the litigation resulted in the plug being pulled on the Payton/Brady plan.
Florio added that, once Brady became a minority owner, the Dolphins would’ve acquired the rights to hire Payton away from the New Orleans Saints and then landed Brady’s playing rights from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton stepped away as head coach of the Saints earlier this offseason but left the door open for a future role in the NFL.
By the way, this story might not be over. Florio also noted that Brady could continue to “hover” as a potential addition to the Dolphins, with all eyes on next offseason, when Brady is set to become a free agent.
Given that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, own property in the Miami area, and the Dolphins suddenly have one of the more talented rosters in the NFL, it’s no surprise that Brady might be interested in joining the franchise. That the Dolphins play the New England Patriots twice per season probably doesn’t hurt, either.