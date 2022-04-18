‘Man In The Arena’ Finale Date Revealed; Tom Brady To Discuss Patriots Exit

NESN Logo Sign In

At last, we know the air date for the finale of “Man in the Arena,” ESPN’s docuseries about Tom Brady.

The penultimate episode aired Jan. 11 and explored Brady and the New England Patriots beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. But, until Monday, the finale had been shrouded in mystery, leading many to wonder whether it initially was intended to coincide with Brady’s NFL “retirement.”

Well, the episode will stream Tuesday, April 26, on ESPN+ and contain interviews with Brady, his father, Tom Brady Sr., and Rob Gronkowski. The finale promises to explore Brady’s exit from the Patriots and subsequent leading of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship.

Check out the trailer:

The final episode of "Man in the Arena" is coming ?



Featuring interviews with @TomBrady, Tom Brady Sr. and Rob Gronkowski, Episode 10 is heading to @ESPNPlus on April 26. pic.twitter.com/0JkGahwyIN — ESPN (@espn) April 18, 2022

Coming next Tuesday, the final episode. (For now at least, sorry if I messed that up with the whole unretiring thing guys ?) pic.twitter.com/zVrQ5kXOxQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

It’s unclear whether the episode will go into the events surrounding Brady’s brief, 40-day retirement. Even if it does, it’s hard to imagine it offering any real insight, especially if rumors of Brady wanting to join the Miami Dolphins are true.