Torey Krug Tribute Video Will Give Bruins Fans All The Feels Amid Return

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins welcomed back an old friend on Tuesday night as they hosted the St. Louis Blues.

Torey Krug, who spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Bruins, skated for the visitors, marking his first time back on the ice in Boston since he signed with St. Louis as a free agent in 2020.

Midway through the first period of Tuesday’s game, the Bruins honored Krug with a tribute video highlighting some of his more memorable moments with the club.

You can check out the video here.

Krug’s return to Boston was made even sweeter considering it was his first game back in the lineup after missing 10 games with an injury — and it was his 31st birthday.

You could hardly script it better than that.