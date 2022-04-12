Triston Casas Absolutely Crushes 477-Foot Blast In WooSox’s Home Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

Triston Casas demolished another baseball Tuesday.

Casas, widely considered the Boston Red Sox’s top prospect, crushed a 477-foot home run as Triple-A Worcester defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-3 in the WooSox’s 2022 home opener at Polar Park.

The homer, Casas’ second of the season, is the second-longest ever hit by a Worcester player at Polar Park. This, of course, is the WooSox’s second season at the venue after relocating from Pawtucket.

Check out the moon shot in the video below.

Triston Casas: 477 feet of fun pic.twitter.com/8JOzk5vnkl — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) April 12, 2022

Bat flip worthy? You bet.

It’s not hyperbolic to say Casas, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, is one of the most physically imposing players in professional baseball — in the minors or the majors.