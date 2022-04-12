Triston Casas Absolutely Crushes 477-Foot Blast In WooSox’s Home Opener

Triston Casas demolished another baseball Tuesday.
Casas, widely considered the Boston Red Sox’s top prospect, crushed a 477-foot home run as Triple-A Worcester defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-3 in the WooSox’s 2022 home opener at Polar Park.
The homer, Casas’ second of the season, is the second-longest ever hit by a Worcester player at Polar Park. This, of course, is the WooSox’s second season at the venue after relocating from Pawtucket.
Check out the moon shot in the video below.
Bat flip worthy? You bet.
It’s not hyperbolic to say Casas, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, is one of the most physically imposing players in professional baseball — in the minors or the majors.
Amazingly, Casas’ in-game power still is evolving, too. The 22-year-old mostly has stood out for his advanced offensive approach and his hit tool since being selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2018 Major League Baseball Draft. The tape-measure homers figure to follow.
Casas, a left-swinging first baseman, had a very productive and busy 2021, in which he thrived with Double-A Portland, represented Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics and dominated in the Arizona Fall League. There’s a good chance he’ll debut with Boston at some point this season and perhaps make an immediate impact.
Casas’ home run Tuesday had an exit velocity of 110 mph.