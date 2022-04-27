Twins Hilarious Walk-Off Win Over Tigers Had ‘Little League’ Sequence

NESN Logo Sign In

The Minnesota Twins stole a win over the Detriot Tigers in a ridiculous fashion that you’d be more likely to see at your local little league baseball field.

Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó stepped up to the plate with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, down two runs, and delivered… with some help from his opponents.

Sanó hit a line drive deep into right field, and that’s where the madness began. Tigers outfielder Robbie Grossman appeared to size it up for an easy out. Grossman made a last-second misstep and had to jump for the ball, which doinked off the top of his glove and rolled to the wall.

The mishap confused the Twins, who had runners caught in the middle of the base paths — one between home and third, one on third, and another at second. A simple tag of the runner caught between second and third or tap of second base would have ended the game.

Instead, catcher Eric Haase made an errant throw on the run, one that he did not have to rush or even make. Chaos ensued.

As the ball sailed into the outfield, the Tigers watched their lead evaporate while two runners crossed the plate to take the 5-4 win for the Twins.