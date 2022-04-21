Two New Patriots Players Want Deebo Samuel To Land In New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Deebo Samuel to the Patriots? Two of New England?s newest arrivals would love to see that happen.

After news of Samuel’s trade request broke Wednesday, Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson and wide receiver DeVante Parker both fantasized about a potential team-up on social media.

“Nothing wrong with both (of) us being on the Patriots this season,” Wilson wrote on Twitter, tagging the multitalented San Francisco 49ers wideout.

“Not at all,” Parker added, tacking on two eyeball emojis.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown also did his part to recruit Samuel to the Patriots, telling the receiver to “pull up to Foxboro” and jokingly downplaying the New England winters.

Samuel, who excelled as both a receiver and a running back for the Niners in 2021, would provide a major boost to New England’s Mac Jones-led offense, but acquiring him wouldn’t be cheap. The Patriots would need to fork over a sizable package of draft picks — a first-rounder and more, most likely — and then sign Samuel to a big-money extension, as he’s about to enter the final year of his rookie contract.