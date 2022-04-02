UConn Going To First Championship Game Since 2016 After Win Vs. Stanford

The women’s national championship is set and UConn is heading to college basketball’s biggest stage.

The Huskies hung on to beat Stanford on Friday night 63-58 to punch their ticket to the March Madness championship game.

It’s the first time UConn will play in the Final since 2016.

Stanford made it a two-point game in the final 30 seconds, but UConn just proved to be too much.

Here are some highlights:

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 14 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa racked up 10 rebounds.

UConn now will face South Carolina on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

