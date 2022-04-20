Unexpected AFC Team Reportedly In Running For Deebo Samuel Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

There’s a non-zero chance that 31 NFL teams will be kicking the tires on Deebo Samuel given that the San Francisco 49ers playmaker reportedly asked to be traded by the organization, a report which surfaced for the first time Wednesday.

But just because every team has the ability to seek out a potential trade doesn’t mean every team is really capable of acquiring the 26-year-old All-Pro. Still, there’s room for some surprises, and it appears one AFC foe fits that mold.

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami reported Wednesday afternoon that the Houston Texans — yes, those Houston Texans — are considered to be a team to watch.

“… Most of the focus I’ve heard is on Houston,” Kawakami tweeted.

Now, it’s important to take that at face value given, again, Samuel and the 49ers will have an extensive amount of potential trade partners. The Texans will not be the only ones looking to acquire one of the best offensive playmakers in football, but they do have an advantage considering their treasure chest of draft picks following the Deshaun Watson trade.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport hinted at four different teams that could be in the running for Samuel, too. Rapoport expressed how the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions all could be in the mix.

Samuel enters the final year of his rookie contract almost certainly meaning a trade comes with a long-term extension tied to it. That additional aspect could help Samuel have some say over his next team.