Updated NASCAR Standings After William Byron’s Martinsville Win

NASCAR took on Martinsville for the second Cup Series race of April, and no one had a better weekend than William Byron.

Byron took home the checkered flag in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, a race that featured a little extra significance for the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro. It marked Byron’s second grandfather clock of the weekend, as the 24-year-old came out on top in the NASCAR Truck Series even two nights prior.

With his Martinsville victory, Byron now owns third place in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series standings. He trails the field’s current leader, Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, by 12 points.

Here are the current NASCAR standings heading into next weekend’s festivities at Bristol Motor Speedway.

1. Chase Elliott

2. Ryan Blaney

3. William Byron

4. Joey Logano

5. Ross Chastain

6. Alex Bowman

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Aric Almirola

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Kyle Busch

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Kyle Larson

14. Austin Cindric

15. Austin Dillon

16. Kurt Bursch

Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher round out the top 20, respectively.

Next on the NASCAR Cup Series docket is the Food City Dirt Race in Bristol. The 125.5-mile race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.