The Boston Celtics are going to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Jayson Tatum continued his ascension to superstardom as the Celtics’ defense locked down Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Tatum’s 118 points are the most points by a Celtics player in a four-game sweep, breaking his previous record from the 2020 sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.

