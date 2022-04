NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is doing everything right for the Celtics.

Boston’s star guard scored 32 points in a win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Over he last nine games, Brown is averaging 28.9 points per game and shooting 57% from the field. With the combination of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, there is no telling how far the Celtics will go this postseason.

For more on Brown, who is our VA Hero of the Week, check out the video above.