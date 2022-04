NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart is officially the 2021-2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart became the first guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996 and the first Celtics player to be awarded the honor since Kevin Garnett in 2008. The 28-year-old helped the Celtics finished first in the regular season in defensive rating (106.2).

