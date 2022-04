NESN Logo Sign In

Ville Husso has seemingly won the starting job for the St. Louis Blues.

The Boston Bruins welcome the Blues to TD Garden on Tuesday night for a big-time matchup between two playoff-caliber teams.

Husso has outplayed former starter and Stanley Cup darling Jordan Binnington to win the job for them this season. The netminder is 22-6-5 on the season.

For more on Husso, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.