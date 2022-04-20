Vlad Guerrero Jr. Praises Red Sox’s Rafael Devers As Favorite To Watch

NESN Logo Sign In

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the MLB’s best sluggers after a breakout season a year ago, but he’s still a fan at heart.

He was asked who his favorite players to watch are, luckily for him, he gets to see one of his answers frequently throughout the season.

“(Rafael) Devers is one of them,” Guerrero told MassLive’s Christopher Smith on Tuesday. “Teoscar Hernández is my teammate. I love to watch him play. And Mike Trout of course.”

Guerrero spoke highly of Boston Red Sox third baseman Devers and his work ethic.

“He always showed that he had that desire to get better every day,” Guerrero said through translator Hector Lebron. “You can tell he?s worked very, very hard to help his team win.”

Heading into Tuesday’s clash, Devers was batting .349, with two home runs and seven RBIs, and Guerrero has already slugged five homers along with 10 RBIs. The two young Dominican stars have quickly established themselves as offensive threats in the American League.

“He’s the kind of player that always goes out there to compete and he swings hard. An aggressive hitter,” Guerrero said. “He always swings hard and that?s why he?s so good.”