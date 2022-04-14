Watch Yankees Broadcaster Call Giancarlo Stanton Homer That Wasn’t

Nice try

by

The New York Yankees desperately needed two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, and as far as Yankees broadcaster John Sterling was concerned, Giancarlo Stanton would provide them.

Stanton came to the plate with one on and two outs and took a 1-0 fastball from Blue Jays pitcher Trevor Richards deep. To Sterling’s eyes, it looked like a sure-fire home run, and he called it like one. Except it was caught by left fielder Raimel Tapia for the final out of the inning.

Check out the call here.

We’ll have to give Sterling the benefit of the doubt here. At least the hit reached the warning track. And perhaps he was just trying to speak something into existence.

The Yankees ended up losing, 6-4.

More MLB:

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Single-Handedly Owns Yankees In Three-Homer Outing
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Previous Article

Deebo Samuel Trade: Four Potential Landing Spots After Recent Reports
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Next Article

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Single-Handedly Owns Yankees In Three-Homer Outing

Picked For You

Related