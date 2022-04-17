What 49ers Star Deebo Samuel Reportedly Is Seeking In Next Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel continues to find himself in trade rumors as he enters the final year of his rookie contract, and the offseason speculation has prompted at least one report about what he will be seeking in his next contract.

Samuel, who is slated to make just shy of $4 million for the 2022 campaign, will be looking for a contract in the range of approximately $25 million per year, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline.

For what it’s worth, Samuel also “liked” a social media post of himself and entrepreneur Ricardo Young with the caption: “If it ain’t ($25 million) we don’t want it!!”

At first glance, the price may seem steep given its close proximity to quarterback money, but the recent contracts of Davante Adams (five years, $141.25 million) and Tyreek Hill (four years, $120 million) indicate what the market is turning into for high-end wideouts. Unlike the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded for Adams, and the Miami Dolphins, who traded for Hill, the 49ers won’t have to trade significant draft capital for Samuel.

Samuel, who refers to himself as a “wide-back,” is more versatile with his ability to run the football and he’s younger than each of those two players. Samuel, 26, is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he gained first-team All-Pro recognition with nearly 1,800 yards of offense and 14 total touchdowns.

If the 49ers opt not to pay Samuel, or even trade him, there surely will be a handful of teams calling San Francisco.