What Chris Sale Said About Starting 2022 Season On 60-Day Injured List

Chris Sale still is coming to terms with his bad news.

The Boston Red Sox ace discussed with reporters Tuesday the disappointment he feels about starting the 2022 season on the 60-day Injured List. Sale is recovering from a stress fracture he suffered in his right ribcage during the lockout. The injury sidelined him for the entirety of spring training, and he always knew he wouldn’t be ready for Opening Day.

However, Sale recently has said he’s feeling good and was expecting to start throwing in the near future and return to the mound shortly thereafter. That’s why learning he won’t pitch for Boston before early June caught him off guard.

“I definitely thought I was going to be ready quicker than that, for sure,” Sale said, via MassLive.com’s Christopher Smith. “But I sat down in the office yesterday with(Red Sox chief baseball officer) Chaim (Bloom), (assistant general manager) Eddie Romero, (head trainer) Brad (Pearson) and AC (manager Alex Cora) running through everything, and this is what made the most sense.

“Especially from the medical standpoint of generally speaking however many weeks you have off of throwing, that’s how many it?s going to take to get you back into the swing of things. I’ve had a lot of time off. I guess me not really knowing what it brings … I was thinking I was going to be able to get out there earlier. But that just wasn’t the case.”

Sale hasn’t thrown in almost six weeks. Results of the MRI Sale underwent last week show his rib is healing. He detailed to reporters what kind of physical activity he can do.

“I feel normal right now,” Sale said. “I’m starting to do a lot more activities. Starting to run. Throwing is right around the corner. Jumping stuff. I can get articulation now. I can twist. I can do everything.