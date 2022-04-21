What DeVante Parker Saw From Mac Jones In First Patriots Workout

One day after his trade to the New England Patriots was finalized, DeVante Parker was on the field with his new quarterback.
The veteran wide receiver liked what he saw.
Speaking Thursday in his introductory virtual news conference, Parker shared his first impressions of second-year Patriots QB Mac Jones.
“The workouts were great,” Parker said of his informal throwing sessions with Jones and other Patriots pass-catchers in Tampa, Fla., “and my impressions of Mac were he has a nice arm on him. He was zipping it. It was just a great workout for all of us. It was just good for me to get down and start throwing with (Jones) early, as soon as I can, get the timing down.”
He added: “Mac’s a good quarterback. The way he throws the ball, it’s not tough. He throws a catchable ball that’s (easy to) catch for me and whoever else, and that’s something I’m looking forward to during the season.”
Parker spent the last two seasons catching passes from Jones’ former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots are hoping his arrival can help Jones, a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie, elevate his game in Year 2.
Though injuries have limited his availability throughout his seven-year NFL career, Parker is just two years removed from a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown season for Miami, which came while former Patriots assistant Chad O’Shea was his offensive coordinator.
“I’m just bringing that down-the-field guy,” the 29-year-old said, noting the similarities between New England’s current offensive scheme and the one he played in under O’Shea. “Whatever I can do to help the team — high-pointing (balls), whatever it is.”
Along with Jones and Parker, Patriots wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor and running back J.J. Taylor also participated in the player-led workouts held at Tampa’s Berkeley Preparatory School, Agholor’s alma mater.
Meyers was the Patriots’ No. 1 wideout in 2021, leading the team in targets (126), catches (83) and receiving yards (866) and his position groups in snaps played. Bourne was New England’s top big-play threat, enjoying a breakout season after four years as a depth player for San Francisco. He ranked near the top of the NFL in yards per target (11.4) and catch rate (78.6%) and also contributed as a rusher and passer. Agholor is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming debut campaign with the Patriots (37-473-3 in 15 games).
“Those guys are very hard workers, and we’re just all just coming together,” said Parker, who confirmed he wanted to be traded to New England. “We’re pushing each other to get better, one day at a time.”
The Patriots began their official offseason workout program Monday. Their first full practice is scheduled for May 23.