What DeVante Parker Saw From Mac Jones In First Patriots Workout

One day after his trade to the New England Patriots was finalized, DeVante Parker was on the field with his new quarterback.

The veteran wide receiver liked what he saw.

Speaking Thursday in his introductory virtual news conference, Parker shared his first impressions of second-year Patriots QB Mac Jones.

“The workouts were great,” Parker said of his informal throwing sessions with Jones and other Patriots pass-catchers in Tampa, Fla., “and my impressions of Mac were he has a nice arm on him. He was zipping it. It was just a great workout for all of us. It was just good for me to get down and start throwing with (Jones) early, as soon as I can, get the timing down.”

He added: “Mac’s a good quarterback. The way he throws the ball, it’s not tough. He throws a catchable ball that’s (easy to) catch for me and whoever else, and that’s something I’m looking forward to during the season.”

Parker spent the last two seasons catching passes from Jones’ former Alabama teammate, Tua Tagovailoa, with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots are hoping his arrival can help Jones, a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie, elevate his game in Year 2.

Though injuries have limited his availability throughout his seven-year NFL career, Parker is just two years removed from a 72-catch, 1,202-yard, nine-touchdown season for Miami, which came while former Patriots assistant Chad O’Shea was his offensive coordinator.