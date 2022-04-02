What Patriots Are Getting In DeVante Parker After Reported Dolphins Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots got better Saturday, reportedly trading for veteran receiver DeVante Parker. They also acquired a 2022 fifth-round pick while sending a 2023 third-rounder to the Dolphins.

No, Parker isn’t as sexy of an addition as Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill would’ve been for New England, but he still is a difference-maker when healthy. And, like Wes Welker before him, Parker joins the Patriots after prior success against them while playing in Miami.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Parker was a relative disappointment over his first few seasons in Miami, with injuries and poor quarterback play both factoring into his underwhelming production. But he broke out in 2019, catching 72 balls for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns while playing his only full season.

Parker followed it up with a 63-793-4 campaign in 2020 (14 games) and racked up 40 catches for 515 yards and two TDs while missing seven games last season for the Dolphins.

The Louisville product generally finishes somewhere between 30th and 50th in the Pro Football Focus receiver rankings, including 41st in 2021. He was the 18th-ranked receiver by PFF in 2019.

Parker routinely played well against the Patriots while in a Dolphins uniform, amassing three 100-yard performances against Bill Belichick defenses. Perhaps most famously, Parker torched Stephon Gilmore for eight catches and 137 yards when the Dolphins beat the Patriots in the 2019 regular-season finale — a costly loss for New England.

Parker, who had 81 yards against the Patriots in Week 1 last season, has 42 catches for 597 yards in 12 career games against Belichick. Considering that success, along with Belichick’s prior comments about the 6-foot-3 receiver, it’s no surprise that Parker now is a Patriot.