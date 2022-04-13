What Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Did Before Game To Break Hitless Streak

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández had a rough start to the season but was able to get straightened out before Boston’s win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

After starting the season 0-19, Hernández knew he needed to work on his swing. After Monday’s loss to the Tigers, the outfielder spent some time on his mechanics, and it was a team effort.

“Hernández stayed late after Monday’s loss and worked with hitting coaches Pete Fatse, Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal in a batting cage at Comerica Park,” MassLive’s Chris Cotillo wrote. “The quartet worked on Hernández’s mechanics for about an hour as the team bus waited for them to depart for the team hotel.

“During the session, Hernández found that he needed to bring his hands closer to his body and get into a hitting position earlier in his swing. The tweaks paid off Tuesday.”

The Red Sox’s leadoff hitter roped two doubles in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers, and was able to collect an RBI and a walk in five plate appearances.