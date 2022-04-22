What Tom Brady, Father Say About Patriots Exit In ‘Man In The Arena’ Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Is the final episode of “Man in the Arena” worth the wait? The answer likely will depend on whether you have any interest in watching Tom Brady and his dad both cry (a lot) for an hour.

That’s because the finale, which will arrive over three months after ESPN released the penultimate episode of the Brady-focused docuseries, barely touches on the juicy topics most fans are looking for. Brady and his father, Tom Brady Sr., briefly mention the quarterback’s New England Patriots exit early in the episode, and, at the end, the 44-year-old kinda-sorta discusses his reasons for continuing to play in the NFL. The events surrounding Brady’s brief, 40-day “retirement” are not addressed, and, predictably, there’s no mention of those rumors connecting the future Hall of Famer to the Miami Dolphins.

Brady, his dad and Rob Gronkowski instead talk a lot about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road to a Super Bowl title in 2020. Throughout, Brady and Brady Sr. both shed tears while exploring their relationship, with the superstar quarterback getting especially emotional when expressing a desire to be as good of a family man as his father is. While seeing Brady cry isn’t anything new, the moments do further humanize a man often viewed as an emotionless cyborg.

As for the stuff about the Patriots, here are the only quotes that really are worth mentioning:

Brady: “I kinda had been through a personal journey, where I was maturing in different ways and different things were becoming priorities in my life. I knew things were coming to an end.”

Brady Sr.: “The only thing we want from our kids is to be happy. It became pretty obvious that he needed to make a change. It was wearing him down. It was beating him up.”

So, if prior reporting and Brady’s own words and actions left you unconvinced, let there be no further doubt: He was unhappy with playing for New England late in his Patriots career. Whether Brady still has an ax to grind with Bill Belichick and the Patriots might remain unclear, though that case probably is closed, too.