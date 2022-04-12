When Alex Cora Expects Trevor Story’s Return To Lineup Following Illness

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Story was left out of the Boston Red Sox final game of the opening series against the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Before the game in New York, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters that Story had flu-like symptoms and that his illness did not appear to be COVID but did not mention when to expect Story to play.

After missing the first game of the series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, Cora gave a more detailed timeframe for the second baseman’s return.

“He feels weak,” Cora said as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Hopefully, he can come here tomorrow and get moving around. I’m not sure he’s going to play tomorrow. We’re trying to shoot for the last day of the series.”

The Red Sox-Tigers final matchup of the series will be at 1:10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, which sounds like the expected return date for the Red Sox’ largest offseason addition.