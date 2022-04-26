When Red Sox’s Alex Cora Is Reportedly Aiming To Return From COVID-19

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have been without manager Alex Cora since April 21, when he tested positive for COVID-19.

In his place has been bench coach Will Venable, who has gone 1-4 as the acting manager and already has been the face of questionable decisions.

Fortunately for Boston, Cora is expected to return shortly.

“Red Sox are hoping Alex Cora will ‘test out’ of protocols and rejoin the team during the trip,” The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham tweeted on Tuesday. “He’s doing better.”

The Red Sox are set to finish their four-game set with the Blue Jays in Toronto before taking on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. The road trip will conclude on May 1, giving Cora five games in as many days to return to the team.