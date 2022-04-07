Where MLB.com Ranks Nathan Eovaldi Among Opening Day Starters

NESN Logo Sign In

MLB.com does not believe Nathan Eovaldi is one of the top 15 starting pitchers who will be taking the hill either Thursday or Friday.

The official website of Major League Baseball on Thursday morning released a power ranking of the first pitcher who each team will be trotting out to start the 2022 season. Eovaldi, who earned the nod for the Red Sox with Chris Sale on the 60-day disabled list, checked in at No. 16.

“Ideally the Red Sox would be starting Chris Sale here, of course, but Eovaldi has plenty of experience,” Will Leitch wrote. “This is his third consecutive Opening Day start for the Sox.”

This spot feels way too low for Eovaldi, who is coming off an All-Star season. The hard-throwing right-hander started a career-high 32 games for Boston in 2021, earning 11 wins and compiling a 3.75 ERA. Eovaldi, who fell 17 2/3 frames short of the 200-inning threshold, finished fourth in the American League Cy Young voting.

Eovaldi on Friday will square off with the ace who owns the top spot on MLB.com’s ranking, Gerrit Cole. NESN will provide complete coverage of the Opening Day contest at Yankee Stadium, with pregame action beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET and first pitch to follow at 1:05 p.m.