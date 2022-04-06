Where Red Sox Sit On ESPN’s MLB Power Ranking Before 2022 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were one of the final four teams standing in the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

But despite Boston falling two wins short of last year’s World Series, ESPN currently doesn’t view the Red Sox as a top-10 team in the big leagues.

The Worldwide Leader released an MLB power ranking Monday, three days before the 2022 campaign kicks off. The Red Sox found themselves at No. 11 and trail three of their American League East rivals: the Toronto Blue Jays (No. 2), the New York Yankees (No. 6) and the Tampa Bay Rays (No. 9).

That said, David Schoenfield does see a path where Boston becomes one of the best teams in baseball. The MLB writer broke down a scenario in which “everything goes right” for the Red Sox.

“The Red Sox, and not the Blue Jays, lead the AL in runs (they scored just 17 fewer runs last season than the Jays),” Schoenfield wrote. “Trevor Story quickly adjusts to leaving Coors Field and returns to being a 35-homer, 25-steal player like he was in 2018 and 2019. Boston weathers the early injury to Chris Sale, and he returns in top form to provide a dynamic one-two duo with Nathan Eovaldi. Those two remain terrific in the playoffs and the Red Sox win a second World Series under Alex Cora.”

Boston will try to start the regular season on a high note Friday when it opens its campaign against the Yankees in the Bronx. NESN will have complete coverage of the Opening Day matchup, which has first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.