Why Boston Sports Fans Should Know More About Vincent Zhou

NESN and Berkshire Bank celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month – honoring the impact, influence, and achievements of the Asian community in sports.

At seemingly every turn in his figure skating career, Vincent Zhou has met some form of adversity.

But the roadblocks only were temporary for Zhou, as with an incredible amount of determination the 21-year-old and and two-time U.S. Olympian persevered to become one of the top figure skaters in the world.

Zhou’s latest obstacle came this past February at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Fresh off helping the U.S. claim a team silver medal, Zhou readied himself for the individual competition and was seen as someone who could end up on the podium.

Only he never got the chance for that dream to come to fruition with Zhou testing positive for COVID-19 just days prior to the event. It left Zhou heartbroken as he shared an emotional Instagram post, but just over a month later he was back on the ice and earned a bronze medal at the 2022 World Figure Skating Championships.

Those are just two accomplishments in a resume chalk full of them for Zhou, who enrolled at Brown University in Providence in 2019 before taking a leave from school to focus on his training. Zhou told The Brown Daily Herald that he intends to return to the college this upcoming fall.