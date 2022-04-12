Why Bucks Present Biggest Challenge To Celtics En Route To NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

It may seem conflicting to present the “biggest threat” label to a team that barely snuck out a six-point victory against a squad that resembled shades of the Maine Celtics a week before the NBA Playoffs, but make no mistake that’s exactly what the Milwaukee Bucks are for the Boston Celtics.

With both teams sitting atop of the Eastern Conference seedings, the Celtics at No. 2 and Bucks at No. 3, the expectation is that history will repeat itself. Boston and Milwaukee have met twice in the past four postseasons with the potential to now make it three times in five campaigns.

It would make for an incredibly entertaining semifinal series, one where the Celtics would have their hands full given Milwaukee’s ability on both ends of the floor.

The Bucks’ defensive mantra for nearly the entirety of head coach Mike Budenholzers’s tenure has been to sell out and pack the paint, allowing teams to get up three-point shots at a high clip.

“That’s who they are,” Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said after Thursday’s game, as shared by CLNS Media. “Every time JB (Jaylen Brown) penetrated and guys got to the paint, there were four, five guys there. So we tell them: Take the first shot, clean shot you’re going to get, you might not get a better one in that possession.”

The Celtics will chuck the threes up, depicted as their 37 three-point attempts per game ranks ninth, but are middle of the pack when it comes to three-point percentage (35.6%, ranked 14th). Milwaukee’s defensive approach has ranked them as the top defensive rebounding team in the league (36.5 per game). That being said, the Bucks have allowed opponents to average 112 points per game. Boston, in comparison, has allowed 104.4 points per game, which is the lowest in the league.

And that doesn’t even take into account superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who continues to be one of the most impactful players late in games. The two-time NBA MVP and surefire All-NBA selection is tied for second in the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring (8.4 points) and it shouldn’t serve as a surprise if the “Greek Freak” can led the Bucks on another herculean championship run.