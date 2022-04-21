Danny Ainge Was Among Celtics’ Big Winners In Game 2 Victory Over Nets

NESN Logo Sign In

Have the Boston Celtics really accomplished anything yet?

Well, no.

It’s far too early to be booking the Duck Boats given that the Celtics are merely two wins into a playoff stretch where they hope to earn 16 of them. But based on their entire second-half turnaround, which has carried into the postseason with the excitement of their two playoff games, the Celtics continue to be well-deserving of praise.

It starts at the top with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, to first-year head coach Ime Udoka while trickling down to the stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart and so on and so on.

… But perhaps it’s time to give former Celtics executive Danny Ainge his flowers, too?

Ainge was among the many looking great Wednesday night when two of his first-round picks had pivotal performances during a crucial Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets. And no, we’re not talking about Tatum or Brown. While those two certainly highlight Ainge’s greatest hits, it was a pair of unexpected contributors — two selections for whom Ainge caught flack before leaving Boston this past offseason — who helped Boston claim a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven. Both have played a part in the second-half turnaround, too.

Grant Williams, Ainge’s No. 22 pick in 2019, and Payton Pritchard, Ainge’s No. 26 pick in 2020, each put together a signature performance. Williams, as acknowledged by Brown, was the biggest reason the Celtics were able to stay afloat in the first half rather than trailing by 20-plus points at the intermission.