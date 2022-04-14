Why Doris Burke Voted For Marcus Smart As Defensive Player Of Year

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has stiff competition when it comes to winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year, but the veteran defender has the resume worthy of recognition.

ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke certainly believes so, at least.

Burke, who casts an individual vote for the year-end honors, chose the 28-year-old guard with her ballot and explained why she felt he was deserving during a live “Twitter Space” with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Tuesday night.

“I went with Marcus Smart,” Burke said. “So my candidates, there were many. … I think a couple things, I think the metrics for defense are hard. It is a perimeter-based game. And for far too long we have not given those grinders, the Mikal Bridges and Marcus Smarts the due. The amount of space you have to cover, the number of screens you’ve got to run through. It takes a physical and emotional stability, and endurance. And I just thought it was time.”

Burke’s reasoning had a somewhat simple calculation to it, as well. It ultimately came back to the team aspect of the game, something that Smart greatly benefits from seeing as though the Celtics finished the regular season with the best defensive rating in the league. Smart previously was the betting favorite to win the honor, as well.

“Boston from a certain period forward has been the most dominant defensive team,” Burke added. “And I said I’m going to give the best defensive player on the best defensive team my vote this year.”

It’s certainly sound reasoning.