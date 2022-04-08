Why NBA Legend Backs Marcus Smart For Defensive Player Of The Year Award

NESN Logo Sign In

Marcus Smart’s defense with the Boston Celtics has caught the attention of “The Glove.”

Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton explained this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio why he believes Smart deserves to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this season.

“Why not?,” Payton asked.

He noted that guards can be overlooked for the award for a multitude of reasons. He then explained the responsibility of a lead defensive guard.

“If I can turn a guard three or four times before he gets to halfcourt, and it’s 10 seconds on the shot clock, I’ve done what I’m supposed to do,” Payton said. “They’re getting into an offense too late, and they’re gonna rush. Marcus Smart does the same thing.”

?[Marcus Smart] should win [DPOY]. Why not??



If @GaryPayton had a vote for Defensive Player of the Year, he tells @termineradio and @jumpshot8 he?d be voting for @smart_MS3 #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/CgV4LKXMBm — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 8, 2022

Smart recently explained how his responsibilities guarding a team’s leading ball handler can differ from a big man protecting the paint. Payton, the last guard to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1996), took things a step further Friday.