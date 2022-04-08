Why NBA Legend Backs Marcus Smart For Defensive Player Of The Year Award

Marcus Smart’s defense with the Boston Celtics has caught the attention of “The Glove.”
Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton explained this week on SiriusXM NBA Radio why he believes Smart deserves to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year this season.
“Why not?,” Payton asked.
He noted that guards can be overlooked for the award for a multitude of reasons. He then explained the responsibility of a lead defensive guard.
“If I can turn a guard three or four times before he gets to halfcourt, and it’s 10 seconds on the shot clock, I’ve done what I’m supposed to do,” Payton said. “They’re getting into an offense too late, and they’re gonna rush. Marcus Smart does the same thing.”
Smart recently explained how his responsibilities guarding a team’s leading ball handler can differ from a big man protecting the paint. Payton, the last guard to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year (1996), took things a step further Friday.
“(Smart) makes other people handle the basketball, who aren’t supposed to have the basketball, to get into their offense. He’s done that,” Payton said. “He’s done that all year. He has taken the point guard, anytime he has played ever, and took him out and made someone else run the offense, who’s not supposed to, and he deserves that. If you change your offense because of one guy, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”
Smart currently is a -175 favorite to win NBA DPOY, according to Draftkings Sportsbook.