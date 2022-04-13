Why Joe Judge’s New Patriots Coaching Role Surprised Jabrill Peppers

NESN Logo Sign In

Joe Judge is back in familiar surroundings as a New England Patriots assistant. But his new role is quite different than the one he filled during his first stint in Foxboro.

Judge’s primary focus then was on the kicking game. He spent three seasons as a special teams assistant (2012-14) and five more as New England’s special teams coordinator (2015-19) before leaving to take over as head coach of the New York Giants.

Fired from that top job after two lackluster seasons, Judge returned to the Patriots in February with a notable new title: offensive assistant. His exact responsibilities have yet to be revealed, but head coach Bill Belichick confirmed Judge will play a prominent role in the team’s plan to replace departed offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Judge did coach Patriots wide receivers in 2019 in addition to his special teams duties, but this will be the first in his coaching career that he’s focused exclusively on the offensive side of the ball.

Given that lack of experience, the 40-year-old’s new position prompted some eyebrow-raising from observers — including one of his former Giants players.

Veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, who played two seasons under Judge in New York before signing with the Patriots last month, admitted he was “a little bit” surprised to hear the coach now would be working with the offense.

Only a little bit, though.