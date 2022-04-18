Why Kyrie Irving’s Antics, Comments During Game 1 Are Incredibly Ironic

NESN Logo Sign In

“I just want to go in there with a poise and a composure and not pay attention to any of the extra noise.”

Those are the words Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said on April 15, a mere two days before he was flipping off the crowd at TD Garden and shouting vulgarities at fans, amid a hectic and entertaining Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Irving insisted he wanted to move into a “new paradigm,” but was quickly engulfed in the dramatics and once again starred as the villain on a national stage.

Whether you think Irving flipping the bird or sharing a NSFW message to a Celtics fan is wrong, well, that’s up to you. But there’s no debating that Irving’s antics Sunday — yes, it came after boos from an opposing crowd in a playoff game — are incredibly ironic.

“I don’t have time, the focus to pay attention to all that going on with all the narratives that surrounded me in Boston,” Irving, again, said on April 15.

He found the time to care within the next 48 hours.

… And then completely flipped his opinion.