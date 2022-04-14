Why On Earth Did Dave Roberts Pull Clayton Kershaw With Perfect Game?

NESN Logo Sign In

Clayton Kershaw was staring baseball history in the face, but he — and more importantly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts — decided the long-term play was more important.

Thus, Roberts pulled the Los Angeles left-hander after seven perfect innings Wednesday in Minnesota despite the fact Kershaw had only thrown 80 pitches.

“I’m as big a fan as anyone of Clayton and to see a battery of him and Austin (Barnes) throw a perfect game or a no-hitter, I’m all in. But to what end or what cost?” Roberts explained to reporters after the game, per The Athletic.” ? There’s a lot of people that are cheering for the Dodgers, not only just for today and (for) Clayton to throw a no-hitter, but for the Dodgers to win the World Series. For us to do that, we need him healthy.”

Apparently, the decision didn’t agonize Roberts.

“I have to make a tough decision. But ultimately, it wasn’t as tough as perceived.”

It probably helped Roberts that Kershaw supported the move, or at least he stated as much publicly, calling the decision “the right choice.”

He added: “I would have loved to have stayed (in), but bigger things, man. Bigger things.”