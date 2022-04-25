Kadarius Toney To Patriots? Three Reasons Talented Receiver Probably Is Bad Fit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots need a quick, explosive slot receiver who can consistently get open for Mac Jones. It’s why so many believe Alabama’s John Metchie III could hear New England call his name this week.

But Kadarius Toney, arguably a more talented player than Metchie, reportedly is being shopped by the New York Giants. And the Patriots, according to a least one reporter, likely will consider trading for the 23-year-old slot receiver.

That’s all well and good. However, at the end of the day, it’s hard to envision Bill Belichick parting with assets to bring in someone like Toney. There are three reasons why we feel that way.

You’ve heard it a million times: Belichick’s favorite ability is “availability.” Well, Toney has been anything but that since the Giants drafted him 20th overall last year.

He missed a slew of offseason practices, and eventually seven regular-season games, due to various injuries. The Florida product dealt with thumb, quad, oblique, hamstring, ankle and shoulder issues, and also returned two positive COVID-19 tests.

Toney also might have maturity issues. Many eyebrows were raised when Toney missed portions of his first rookie minicamp session because he wore wrong-sized cleats. At one point during the practice, Toney ran drills while wearing one cleat. Furthermore, he was thrown out of New Work’s Week 5 loss to Dallas after throwing a punch at a Cowboys player.

Finally, there’s Toney’s commitment and work ethic — or lack thereof — to consider. A recent report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News paints a picture of a receiver who seems unfit for life with the Patriots.