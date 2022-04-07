Why Red Sox Can Win American League East (And World Series?) In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are one of many teams labeled as fringe contenders for a playoff berth. But many oddsmakers are not high on Boston as the 2022 season approaches.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Sox are given the fourth-best odds to win the American League East, at +550.

Fans and bettors alike often look at Opening Day rosters to determine what is going to happen, a method that is rarely fruitful. And while some evaluators are already taking the Red Sox out of contention, there is a 162-game season with many twists and turning points awaiting.

Here is why the Red Sox can win the AL East and possibly take home a World Series trophy.

The lineup can stack up against anyone

One aspect of the team that few analysts, if any, would question is the Red Sox offense. For Boston to make a serious run, they are going to have to put up gaudy offensive numbers. The core of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez can continue to be as good as they were last season, if not better.

Kiké Hernández will need to summon his postseason form for the majority of the regular season, and Trevor Story’s play will need to match Boston’s expectations for him. Bobby Dalbec playing more like his second-half self would be a massive advantage as well.

The Red Sox lineup is the projected strength of the team and will have to produce one of the best offenses in baseball.