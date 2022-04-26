Why This NFL Draft Is So Important For Patriots After Strong 2021 Haul

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots pulled off their best draft in close to a decade in 2021.

Good. Great. Grand. Wonderful. Now go do it again.

That’s the challenge facing Bill Belichick’s club this week as the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Last year’s class of Patriots rookies, headlined by first-round quarterback Mac Jones, second-round defensive tackle Christian Barmore and fourth-round running back Rhamondre Stevenson, was a significant step in the correct direction after a years-long stretch of subpar drafting. But as team owner Robert Kraft has now stressed in consecutive offseasons, the only viable way to build a long-term contender is by consistently hitting on your picks — not just in one draft, but year after year after year.

“I’m happy that I think we had a great draft last year,” Kraft told reporters last month at the NFL Annual Meeting. “That made up for what happened the previous four years or so, and I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year. That’s the only way you can build your team for the long term and consistently that you have a chance of winning is having a good draft.”

Though every championship-winning Patriots team has featured a handful of impact veterans added via trades or free agency, the cores of those rosters were homegrown.

You had Richard Seymour, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Ty Law, Kevin Faulk, Matt Light, Deion Branch, Ted Johnson, Lawyer Milloy, Vince Wilfork, Ty Warren, Jarvis Green, Asante Samuel and Adam Vinatieri in the early dynasty years. From 2014 to 2018, it was players like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, James White, Nate Solder, Shaq Mason, Joe Thuney, Trey Flowers, Matthew Slater and Stephen Gostkowski, with Tom Brady serving as the obvious link between the two connected eras.