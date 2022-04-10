Why Trevor Story Was Left Off Red Sox Lineup For Finale Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora mentioned he wanted to give Trevor Story a day off from second base but was thinking about using him at the designated hitter, so when he wasn’t in the Red Sox lineup at all Sunday, many began to scratch their heads.

Boston wraps up its three-game set against the Yankees in New York but will need to try to salvage a win without its new second baseman.

“He doesn’t feel great,” Cora told reporters during his pregame press conference, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “I think it’s one of those 24-hour flus. He got tested. Everything’s fine. So he either travels with us (Sunday) or by himself (Monday). But as far as like COVID, he’s OK.”

It’s certainly reassuring it’s not COVID but it never is ideal to be down a player this early in the season, even if it just for one game.

Jonathan Araúz will start for the Red Sox at second base.

Boston has started its 2022 Major League Baseball campaign 0-2 and will look for its offense to come alive Sunday night. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET.