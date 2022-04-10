Why William Byron Dedicated NASCAR Win At Martinsville To Mom

NESN Logo Sign In

William Byron earned his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series win on Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway, but the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro explained why the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 meant a little bit extra.

“It feels awesome,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver said after the race, per NASCAR. “This one is for my mom. This same weekend last year she had kind of a mini stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer so it means a lot to have her here. It’s been a crazy year but she’s doing great and thanks everybody for the support. It kind of felt like she was riding with me so it’s cool to have her here and definitely going to enjoy this one.”

Byron’s mom, Dana Byron, was shown celebrating on the FOX broadcast after her 24-year-old son fended off a late run from Joey Logano and the No. 22 Ford Mustang. It marked Byron’s second victory of the season after leading the final 82 laps, including the last two in overtime after a restart.

“It’s going to be awesome (to celebrate with her),” Byron said. “I love my parents. They’ve been so supportive but also kind of let me grow up as I grew older. So, yeah, I got a great support system.”

Saturday’s event under the lights earned Byron his second grandfather clock of the weekend after winning the NASCAR Truck Series at Martinsville two nights prior.

The No. 22 tried, but it wasn't enough! @WilliamByron captures his second grandfather clock of the weekend! pic.twitter.com/ZSMcxbxlbv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 10, 2022

Logano finished second while Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-5 finishers.