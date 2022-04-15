Will Middlebrooks Praises Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec In Hilarious Fashion

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec has been playing first base at a high level for the Boston Red Sox so far in 2022, and people are starting to take notice.

In the first inning of the Red Sox home opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday, Dalbec made an impressive pick to complete a double play. Former Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks took notice with … an interesting compliment for the young corner infielder.

“Bobby pickin’ it like a booger over there at first base,” Middlebrooks tweeted. “Atta kid.”

Middlebrooks took a unique approach but Dalbec’s improved defense since Opening Day last season, marking the start of his big league career at first base, cannot be overstated.