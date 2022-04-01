World Cup 2022 Draw Live: United States, England, Iran In Group B

NESN Logo Sign In

12:45 p.m.: Now that FIFA has explained the World Cup draw procedure, let’s get on to the draw itself.

Group A: Qatar; Ecuador; Senegal; Netherlands



Group B: England; Iran; United States; The winner of the Scotland-Ukraine-Wales playoff



Group C: Argentina; Saudi Arabia; Mexico; Poland



Group D: France; Denmark; Tunisia; The winner of the Peru-Australia-United Arab Emirates playoff



Group E: Spain; The winner of the Costa Rica-New Zealand playoff; Germany; Japan



Group F: Belgium; Canada; Croatia; Morocco

Group G: Brazil; Serbia; Switzerland; Cameroon

Group H: Portugal; Ghana; Uruguay; South Korea

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17 in Qatar.

12:30 p.m.: United States women’s national team legend Carli Lloyd is one of the three World Cup draw conductors.

12:25: World Cup draw FIFA galas include loads of pomp and circumstance, but some of us just want the actual draw to start, already.

12:15 p.m.: World Cup songs always are a big thing. Here’s the first song from the official World Cup 2022 soundtrack: “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Qatari singer Aisha, featuring Trinidad Cardona and Davido.

12:10 p.m.: The spectacle is underway, as Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the World Cup 2022 organizers, and FIFA introduce “La’eeb,” the official mascot of World Cup 2022.

He's come from the mascot-verse full of energy and is ready to bring the joy of football to everyone!



?We are delighted to unveil La’eeb as the official mascot for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world,” Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy deputy director of generalf for marketing, communications and tournament experience Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi said, per FIFA’s website. “He comes from the mascot-verse — a place that is indescribable. We encourage everyone to imagine what it looks like.

“We are sure fans everywhere will love this fun and playful character. La’eeb will play a vital role as we engage fans young and old in Qatar’s FIFA World Cup experience.”

Welcome, La'eeb!



Noon ET: The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw is upon us.

FIFA on Friday is setting the groups and matchups for World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Soccer dignitaries will be on hand, and the world will be watching, as the tournament takes shape.

Stay with us, as NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard brings you the World Cup draw results as they happen in a glitzy ceremony at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Qatar.

Let’s go.