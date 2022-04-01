World Cup Draw Live Stream: Watch FIFA Ceremony Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw marks the start of preparations for the world’s biggest sporting event.

FIFA will conduct the draw Friday in Doha, Qatar. The eyes of the world turn to Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, as FIFA sets the groups and matchups for the World Cup, which is scheduled to run between Nov. 21 and Dec. 17 in Qatar.

The United States men’s national team qualified for World Cup 2022 on Wednesday night, ending its eight-year exile from the competition. The group into which FIFA draws Team USA will factor heavily into its chances of progressing to the knockout rounds in its first World Cup in eight years.

Here’s when and where to watch the draw in the United States:

When: Friday, April 1, at noon ET

TV: FS1 | Telemundo

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FIFA.com | Peacock